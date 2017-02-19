Brokerages Set BB&T Corporation (BBT) Target Price at $43.62

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BB&T Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BB&T Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP W Bennett Bradley sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $97,091.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Williams sold 1,128,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $53,355,084.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,659,275 shares of company stock valued at $77,502,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,369,000 after buying an additional 3,351,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of BB&T Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,065,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,582,000 after buying an additional 260,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BB&T Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,129,000 after buying an additional 1,289,115 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of BB&T Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,914,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,015,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of BB&T Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,889,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,199,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) opened at 47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. BB&T Corporation has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $47.96.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. BB&T Corporation had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Corporation will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BB&T Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

BB&T Corporation Company Profile

