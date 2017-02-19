Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Price Target at $20.57

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) opened at 17.385 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company’s market capitalization is $577.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2,313.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 1,210,450 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 55,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 503,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company providing atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions. The Company’s segment develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. The Company has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

