Brokerages Set $16.50 Target Price for Trecora Resources (TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Trecora Resources an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on Trecora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Connie Cook sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $90,970.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,066.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 110,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trecora Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) opened at 12.65 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources, formerly Arabian American Development Company, is engaged in manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing of various specialty petrochemical products and manufacturing of specialty synthetic waxes.

