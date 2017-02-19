Brokerages Anticipate MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Shares of MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MainSource Financial Group an industry rank of 20 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $105,654.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 248,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) opened at 34.63 on Tuesday. MainSource Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary: MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

