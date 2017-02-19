Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

“Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brixmor-property-group-inc-brx-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-53-per-share-boenning-scattergood-forecasts.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) opened at 23.44 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,713.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

