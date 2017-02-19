Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stake Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LLC

Mission Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter valued at $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 54.59 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.77 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

