Bp Plc Has $8,361,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Bp Plc maintained its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. DG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 122,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 85.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $28.50 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $92.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $484,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,798,892.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

