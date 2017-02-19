Bp Plc Has $3,599,000 Stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Bp Plc continued to hold its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 78.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation by 77.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 271,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 52.35 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm earned $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sysco Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other Sysco Corporation news, insider Robert S. Charlton sold 33,480 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $1,863,831.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,321.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $99,945.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,512. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

