Bp Plc Buys 26,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 60.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/bp-plc-buys-26000-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other Citigroup news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 565,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,424. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.