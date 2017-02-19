Bp Plc Buys 26,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,695,000 after buying an additional 608,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $51,467,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 339.2% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 753,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $59,843,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,573,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,609,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 99.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $104.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/bp-plc-buys-26000-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 23,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $2,381,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $7,877,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,444,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,371 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,268.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.