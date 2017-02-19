Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 4,059,564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous dividend of $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.00. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 73.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

