BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $38,986,000. Asset Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 388.76 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.89 and a 52 week high of $399.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.67 and a 200 day moving average of $369.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.12. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business earned $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.29. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $906,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.92, for a total transaction of $3,214,189.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,028. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

