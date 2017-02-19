Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Viad Corp worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) opened at 47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.51. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Viad Corp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viad Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Viad Corp

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company conducts its operations through three business segments: the Marketing & Events U.S. Segment (U.S. Segment), the Marketing & Events International Segment (the International Segment) (collectively, the Marketing & Events Group), and the Travel & Recreation Group.

