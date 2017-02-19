Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TX. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) opened at 23.56 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/berenberg-bank-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-ternium-s-a-tx.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ternium by 97.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ternium by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.