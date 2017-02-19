Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capella Education Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Capella Education Company’s FY2017 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Capella Education Company had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

"Barrington Research Comments on Capella Education Company's Q2 2017 Earnings (CPLA)" was reported by Chaffey Breeze

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capella Education Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on Capella Education Company from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capella Education Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) opened at 77.70 on Friday. Capella Education Company has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $90.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a market cap of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Capella Education Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Capella Education Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capella Education Company by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capella Education Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in Capella Education Company by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 64,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Capella Education Company Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an online postsecondary education services company. The Company’s academic programs are delivered through its subsidiary, Capella University (the University), which is an online academic institution offering online postsecondary education services primarily to working adults.

