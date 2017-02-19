AuRico Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (AMI)

AuRico Metals Inc. (TSE:AMI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AuRico Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Mackie lifted their price objective on AuRico Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of AuRico Metals (TSE:AMI) opened at 1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $173.09 million. AuRico Metals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

In other AuRico Metals news, insider John Michael Fitzgerald bought 112,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$133,996.38. Also, Director Richard Mark Colterjohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,000.00.

About AuRico Metals

AuRico Metals Inc is a Canada-based metals royalty and development company. The Company operates through two segments: Royalties, which includes a portfolio of cash flowing precious metals royalties, and Kemess, which owns the Kemess gold-copper development project. Its royalties include approximately 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Young-Davidson Gold Mine, approximately 0.25% NSR on the Williams Mine at Hemlo and approximately 0.5% NSR on the Eagle River Mine, all located in Ontario, Canada.

