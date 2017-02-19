Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) Declares C$0.07 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) opened at 11.93 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a C$12.90 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mark Silver sold 4,700 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender. The Company invests in mortgages secured by residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. The Company lends in urban centers. The Company focuses on loans that cannot be placed with financial institutions.

