Shares of athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHN. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on athenahealth from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

“athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Receives $132.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/athenahealth-inc-athn-receives-132-17-average-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, Director John A. Kane sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $353,941.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,649 shares in the company, valued at $310,330.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,875 shares of company stock worth $2,345,866. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in athenahealth by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,596,000 after buying an additional 878,970 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in athenahealth by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 454,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after buying an additional 271,759 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,548,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in athenahealth during the third quarter valued at about $24,101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in athenahealth by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,582,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,854,000 after buying an additional 108,646 shares during the period.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 118.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 228.77 and a beta of 1.77. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $143.85.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. athenahealth had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc is a provider of cloud-based services and mobile applications for medical groups and health systems. The Company delivers cloud-based services for revenue cycle management and medical billing, electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, care coordination, order transmission, population health management, and clinical decision support.

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.