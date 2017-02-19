Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 110.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. Deere & Company has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 18,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $1,795,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,201.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $5,079,839.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,247.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

