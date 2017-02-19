Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) opened at 7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.52. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.96.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 161,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,452,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

