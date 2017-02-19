Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) PT at $18.30

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 56.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 397,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 144,063 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 26.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 676,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 18.88 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

