Analysts Set Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) PT at $57.53

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director John L. Plueger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $118,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the third quarter worth $564,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $116,814,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings during the second quarter worth $36,765,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 921.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 939,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,808,000 after buying an additional 847,324 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 25.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,370,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,931,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) opened at 58.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is a supplier of aero-structures to The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS (Airbus). The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

