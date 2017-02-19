Analysts Set Sky Plc (SKYAY) Target Price at $56.00

Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

SKYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sky Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sky Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Investec raised Sky Plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) opened at 49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. Sky Plc has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

About Sky Plc

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

