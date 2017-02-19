Analysts Set Potlatch Corporation (PCH) PT at $40.75

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $175,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatch Corporation during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Potlatch Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Potlatch Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatch Corporation during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) opened at 44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatch Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Potlatch Corporation had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Potlatch Corporation’s payout ratio is 576.95%.

About Potlatch Corporation

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment management activities include planting and harvesting trees, and building and maintaining roads. Its activities also include hunting leases, recreation permits and leases, mineral rights leases, biomass production and carbon sequestration.

