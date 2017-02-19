Analysts Set Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Target Price at $97.71

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.71.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 122.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.24. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.65, for a total value of $156,483.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $317,975.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 27.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

