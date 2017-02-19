Analysts Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Price Target at $41.40

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 178,415 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 715,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $16,719,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) opened at 41.40 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company’s national platform consists of over 100 locations accessing customers in approximately 50 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provide cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

