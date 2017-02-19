Analysts Set Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) PT at $74.27

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.17 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 443 shares of company stock valued at $31,789. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) opened at 73.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

