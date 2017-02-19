Analysts Expect FBR & Co (FBRC) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FBR & Co an industry rank of 18 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBR & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) opened at 16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $121.49 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. FBR & Co has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. FBR & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in FBR & Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in FBR & Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 359,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FBR & Co by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. increased its position in FBR & Co by 2.6% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 496,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in FBR & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

