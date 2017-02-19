Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) opened at 15.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $185.89 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.32%.

“Analysts Expect Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) to Post ($0.34) EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/analysts-expect-ampco-pittsburgh-corporation-ap-to-post-0-34-eps.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 239,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation by 34.3% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 109,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment consists of Union Electric Steel Corporation (Union Electric Steel or UES) and Union Electric Steel UK Limited (UES-UK).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.