American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Stake Maintained by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. American Electric Power Company accounts for 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 14.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) opened at 64.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. American Electric Power Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.32%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $66.50) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on American Electric Power Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

