Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,870,628 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 13th total of 25,460,504 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,296,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 8,549.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.72 on Friday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

