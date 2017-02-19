Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Position Held by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp continued to hold its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 71.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vetr raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In other news, VP James Todd Daniels sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $76,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $68,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

