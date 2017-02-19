ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives $147.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 116.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 0.51. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $78.46 and a 1-year high of $132.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company earned $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in ABIOMED by 0.7% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

