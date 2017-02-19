Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Sells 6,383 Shares of Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,409,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,911,000 after buying an additional 232,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,982,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,435,000 after buying an additional 90,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,153,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,849,000 after buying an additional 542,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,186,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,741,000 after buying an additional 296,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,572,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,024,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) opened at 38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75. Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business earned $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corporation will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Progressive Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corporation (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive Corporation (The)

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

