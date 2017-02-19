Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Sells 3,720 Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK cut its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 122.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $123.18.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Norfolk Souther Corporation from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,417 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $4,122,124.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,162 shares of company stock worth $5,653,794. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

