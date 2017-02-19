Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Purchases 18,104 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,211,000 after buying an additional 291,429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 180.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday, November 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $432,806.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $6,399,650 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

