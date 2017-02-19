Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $5,980,000 Stake in Realty Income Corporation (O)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lowered its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Realty Income Corporation were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) opened at 60.80 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a mar 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. Realty Income Corporation’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

"Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $5,980,000 Stake in Realty Income Corporation (O)" was reported by Chaffey Breeze.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wunderlich cut their price objective on Realty Income Corporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.

About Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

