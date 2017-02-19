Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK Has $5,365,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company by 99.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company by 416.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) opened at 33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.36. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Weyerhaeuser Company had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser Company’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In related news, insider Rhonda D. Hunter sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $67,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $44,894.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

