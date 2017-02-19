8,466 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $17,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,906,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $130.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,142,093.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,849. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

