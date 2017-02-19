3,038,666 Shares in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,038,666 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Wal-Mart Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth $262,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth $237,230,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares during the period. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 125.3% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 2,670,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,606,000 after buying an additional 1,485,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $5,185,352.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

