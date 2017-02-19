1,524,506 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,524,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.94% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,904,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 273,278 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 91.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 573,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 273,066 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $1,918,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 222,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 633,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 207,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) opened at 7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company’s market cap is $626.53 million. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

“1,524,506 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/1524506-shares-in-neogenomics-inc-neo-acquired-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

