ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6,508,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) opened at 99.03 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $57.09 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In other news, VP Ann D. Janssen sold 10,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $102,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

