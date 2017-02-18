Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 28.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,844,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after buying an additional 857,388 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 105.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 675,111 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.47. Zions Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Zions Bancorporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, insider Dianne R. James sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $162,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $842,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $75,081.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,957.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,777. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

