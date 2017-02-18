Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) opened at 116.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.68. The firm’s market cap is GBX 227.41 million. Zegona Communications PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 137.00.

Separately, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Zegona Communications PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Zegona Communications PLC Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company’s segments include Telecable Group and Central Costs. The Telecable Group represents the operational side of telecommunications business of the Company, whereas the Central Costs Segment incorporates the remaining subsidiaries, which represent the administrative segment of the Company and are mainly cost bearing entities and holding companies.

