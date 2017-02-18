Zacks: Woori Bank (WF) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Woori Bank (WF) (Real Time Quote from BATS) $35.83 USD 35.83 3,105 +0.29 (0.82%) Updated Feb 17, 2017 03:58 PM ET Volume: 3,105 Open: $35.60 Prior Close: $35.52 Zacks Rank [?]: Style Scores [?]: Research Report [?]: –> Value: A | Growth: C | Momentum: A | VGM: A Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woori Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woori Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) opened at 35.81 on Monday. Woori Bank has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Bank

Woori Finance Holdings Co, Ltd. is a financial holding company. The Company serves over 24 million corporate and retail customers with a range of financial services, including commercial banking, credit card, capital market, international banking, wealth management and bancassurance services. The Company’s domestic network consists of more than 1,300 branches and 8,500 cash terminals.

