Zacks: Markel Corporation (MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Markel Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Markel Corporation news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 105 shares of Markel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Markel Corporation by 107.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Markel Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Markel Corporation by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel Corporation during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Markel Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/zacks-markel-corporation-mkl-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-from-brokerages.html.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) opened at 964.71 on Monday. Markel Corporation has a one year low of $811.05 and a one year high of $989.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $919.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.97.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $3.88. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Markel Corporation had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. Analysts forecast that Markel Corporation will post $28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. The Company monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel Corporation (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.