Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) to Hold

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) opened at 2.43 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $182.32 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $768,000. Espalier Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 600,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,429,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 972,616 shares during the period. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

