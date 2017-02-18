Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets, from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Ingles Markets, (NASDAQ:IMKTA) opened at 46.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. Ingles Markets, has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $948.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of Ingles Markets, stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets, during the second quarter worth $10,470,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets, by 16.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets, during the third quarter worth $2,605,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets, during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Ingles Markets, by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets,

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (Ingles) is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company’s segments include retail grocery and other. Its other segment consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. As of September 24, 2016, the Company operated 201 supermarkets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.

