Zacks: FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFG shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) opened at 70.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company earned $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post $4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Larson sold 3,000 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,253 shares in the company, valued at $578,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 80,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $582,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services, which is represented by the distribution channel of its subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company (Farm Bureau Life). The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a variety of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

