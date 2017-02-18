Zacks: Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, FIG Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,553.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $282,165. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 69.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

